Navajo President Nygren denies harassment claims by VP Montoya, calls for new policies

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren on Tuesday denied allegations that he had sexually harassed Vice President Richelle Montoya, and said a stronger policy will be put into place.

Montoya, the first woman to serve as Navajo Nation vice president, said in April that she had been sexually harassed during a meeting last August, and had outlined the incident in a written statement. She first talked about what happened on a live Facebook appearance, but did not name the person involved.

It wasn't until Nygren's Tuesday news conference that it became clear Montoya was speaking of him as the person who had sexually harassed her. He vehemently denied the claim and said the interaction at the meeting was taken out of context by Montoya.

"In the conclusion of the August meeting, I put one arm around her shoulder and I gave her a partial side hug to show my support for her as I have done many times before," said Nygren. "She has never suggested to me this gesture was in anyway unwelcome or offensive to her. This is the extent to the August meeting. There was no assault. No sexual content or advances of any nature. I am deeply disappointed and offended that this interaction was taken out of context."

At the August meeting, Nygren said the two were discussing news of Montoya's failed marriage and that was all.

Montoya's office told The Arizona Republic she would comment on Nygren's remarks, but hadn't by mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Allegations have surfaced since Montoya's initial statement that the Office of the President and Vice President has become a "toxic workplace." Nygren said that, to his knowledge, there have been only two complaints, one resulting in an immediate termination of an employee and the other involving Montoya's allegations against him.

After Montoya outlined her allegations, the Navajo Nation Council sent a statement saying that leaders had agreed to a request to draft legislation to initiate an independent investigation into the allegation.

"The nature of these allegations compels us to act swiftly to gather the facts and to seek accountability," the council stated in April. "We must proceed assertively and cautiously to ensure a fair investigation." Council members were apparently not aware when Montoya made her first statement that it was Nygren she was accusing.

Nygren responded that he supports and welcome an independent, fair and transparent investigation, and one that the Navajo people can have full confidence in.

"Given that a request has just been made for legislation, as well as similar concerns of the same nature that have arose within the legislative branch, this is an appropriate time to call on the Navajo Nation Department of Justice to provide immediate guidance to the legislative and executive branches of government to ensure that a fair and independent investigation process is initiated," Nygren said in April.

Tuesday's news conference revealed significant disarray and a rocky relationship between Nygren and Montoya, even as Nygren expressed his respect for Montoya. Nygren noted that he has entrusted Montoya with several key initiatives, including chapter projects, Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives, review of customer service practices within tribal offices, responsible pet initiatives, oversight of the Office of Miss Navajo and the Diné Youth Council.

"I gave her these responsibilities because of my respect of her," he said. "Her statement does not accuse me of anything sexual. It does not accuse me of any unwanted touching. She does not complain about sexual harassment in anyway. I am offended that I've been shamelessly slandered about this meeting."

Addressing sexual assault and harassment

On the subject of sexual assault and harassment within the Navajo Nation tribal government, Nygren said he will strengthen protections of Navajo Nation employees. He will start with enacting a workplace safety policy for the Office of the President and Vice President, which he said is the first of its kind.

"I am aware there is a Navajo Nation personnel policy manual which has some protections, however, the manual does not go far enough to protect our Navajo people," he said. "We are working on a stronger policy. I am calling on the Council to strengthen work place safety.

Nygren emphasized that the Navajo Nation Council must use its legislative authority to enhance employee protection. This includes establishing clear definitions of inappropriate and appropriate behavior, allowing employees a full year to file sexual harassment claims without limiting them to economic damages, implementing mandatory penalties and stronger enforcement mechanisms for those responsible for harassment, and revising the Navajo Nation Personnel Policy Manual.

These changes, he noted, would need to be undertaken by the Navajo Nation Council in collaboration with Navajo Personnel Management.

"I am forming a commission on work place safety," said Nygren. "Abused workers must be heard. This is especially true of our Navajo women. I will direct the commission to have town halls around the Navajo Nation, which I will personally attend. My role there will be to listen to victims of work place abuse, council members should also attend."

Tribal leader will seek a 'peacemaking'

According to the Navajo Nation personnel manual, "it is the policy of the Navajo Nation to protect all employees, male or female, against unwelcome and unsolicited behavior of a sexual nature. Such behavior is unacceptable in the workplace and other work-related settings such as business trips and business-related social events."

Examples of sexual harassment given incluyde nonverbal actions; leering; gesturing of a sexual nature; unwanted sexual advances; demands for sexual favors in exchange for favorable treatment or continued employment; repeated sexual jokes, flirtations, advances, or propositions; verbal abuse of a sexual nature; verbal commentary about an individual’s body; touching, rubbing, pinching, whistling, assaulting, suggestive insulting, coerced sexual acts, or rape; and environmental harassment; display in the workplace of sexually suggestive objects or pictures.

"My response was I didn't want to be alone with this person ever," Montoya said on Facebook in April. "And I didn't want him to talk to me or apologize or try to explain it or anything. One of the suggestions that was given ... was to have a training for the entire staff to where we don't point out the person who did this to me. Thinking about it, I'm like, 'Wait a minute. Why do I have to be a part of this training, when I am the one that knew what this person was doing was not right.' It was because they just didn't want to point out the person. That was hard."

Nygren said he has invited Montoya for a peacemaking session. Traditional peacemaking, orhózh̨óji naat’aah,is one of several traditional services that may be obtained through the Peacemaking Program within the Navajo Nation.

"Through engagement, the Peacemaker educates, persuades, pleads and cajoles the individual or group toward a readiness to open up, listen, share, and make decisions as a single unit using k’é (family)," according to the Peacemaking website.

It will be up to all parties whether to partake in this practice. Nygren said he won't speculate what the next steps will be should Montoya decide not to go through with the Peacemaking program with him, but he is hopeful she will consider it.

"I would like to meet with her and a peacemaker to address these issues," said Nygren. "Hozho must be restored for the good of the Navajo people. These false accusations have caused division, uncertainly, and unrest within the Office of the President and Vice President, at the council, and communities."

