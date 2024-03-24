Navajo Nation teacher selected to embark on an ocean expedition and inspire her community

A Navajo teacher has been chosen to embark on the prestigious deep-sea expedition aboard famed explorer Dr. Robert Ballard’s exploration vessel the Nautilus, and plans to bring her experience and discoveries back home to the Navajo community.

Katie Etsitty, a Navajo Pine High School teacher, was selected among a worldwide pool of applicants to be a 2024 Science Communications Fellow by the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has explored unknown parts of the ocean, seeking out discoveries in geology, biology and hydrography since 2008.

This fall, Etsitty, along with a cohort of 13 other Fellows, will join OET, the Palau International Coral Reef Center, NOAA Ocean Exploration, and other Palauan and U.S. collaborators. They will embark on a journey to explore deep-sea habitats in Palau's National Marine Sanctuary and inspire students to become enthusiastic about ocean exploration.

In October and September, Etsitty will be exploring the waters of Palau, an archipelago comprised of over 300 tropical islands situated in the North Pacific Ocean. Palau is renowned for its abundant marine biodiversity and serves as a habitat for some of the world's most diverse marine life.

According to Megan Cook, the director of education and outreach at OET, Fellows were chosen from communities historically left out of science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and ocean fields to elevate role models for learners and cultivate student engagement.

Etsitty is undertaking this upcoming expedition not only for herself but also for all the Navajo people, known as the Diné, whose worldview is often overlooked in ocean exploration — an issue that Etsitty aims to address.

"It is an honor to be selected because Indigenous peoples have ecological knowledge that can help restore the land and waters," said Etsitty. "I am very grateful to share the Diné worldview with leading scientists and serve as a role model to future Indigenous scientists.”

While on her expedition, Etsitty will not just be exploring, but also sharing her discoveries with students across Navajo New Mexico, and the Navajo Nation via NautilusLive.org, a 24-hour live stream to bring the expeditions from the field back to the shore to inspire students about ocean exploration.

"We are very excited to provide educators with the direct experience in ocean exploration while allowing them the opportunity to share that experience with their peers around the world,” said Allison Fundis, OET’s chief operating officer.

Even after the expedition concludes, Etsitty will remain a source of inspiration and education for students through classroom lesson plans, community presentations and other informal educational opportunities. She will integrate the discoveries with the longstanding cultural beliefs of her community and culture.

“The ocean and water is very sacred and instrumental to the Diné People so we look forward to new knowledge that will stream scientific data with cultural knowledge of Diné students to grasp in our science classes," said Dr. Roberta Tayah, the principal of Navajo Pine High School.

According to Tayah, the students and faculty are excited to have Etsitty aboard the expedition to represent them and the Diné's longstanding cultural connection to the ocean.

"This knowledge is valuable to Diné youth, people, and surrounding community as science comes to life through Ms. Etsitty at NPHS,” said Tayah.

