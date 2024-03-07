Navajo Nation to receive 2 new food banks amidst ‘disturbing’ hunger levels

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two new food pantries are opening on the Navajo Nation as Utah Food Bank expands its services across San Juan County.

The pantries will open on the portion of the Navajo Nation that occupies Utah, and will “greatly enhance food resources in the area, reducing the remarkable distance that residents have had to go previously to access food,” a press release states.

The Navajo Nation is classified as a food desert, as average driving times to food resources can take up to several hours in just one direction.

Additionally, the pantries will provide much-needed job opportunities, the release states. With that, having paid staff working at the pantries will allow the operating hours to be more regular and reliable.

San Juan County residents reportedly face significantly higher hunger rates compared to the state average, with 17% reporting food insecurity, as opposed to 10% statewide, as stated in the press release.

“Disturbingly, childhood hunger is even more prevalent,” the release states. 20% of children are uncertain about their next meal, which is double the statewide average.

Utah Food Bank is aiming to address the specific needs of the people on the Navajo Nation, reportedly committing to distributing culturally appropriate food that can be safely stored and cooked.

Each of the pantries will have a special focus on procuring and distributing foods that fit the Navajo diet and preference, in addition to significantly increasing the amount of fresh produce available in the area, the releases states.

