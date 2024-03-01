Navajo Nation nears deal for Arizona water rights on Colorado, Little Colorado rivers

The Navajo Nation is nearing completion of a settlement of water rights claims in Arizona, ending decades of negotiations and giving hope for thousands of people who have long gone without running water.

For the past 60 years, Navajo leaders have worked to settle water claims in Arizona. The aim of the Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Agreement is to affirm and quantify the nation's rights to water in the state and to secure funding to build much needed water delivery infrastructure to homes on the Navajo Nation, according to a summary of the agreement.

"When we took office last year there was a huge push for us to start talking about our water rights, our water claims," Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley told The Arizona Republic. "It's been far too long, going through COVID, climate change, drought that we are facing every year, we had to take into account of what we want to secure for the next 100 years."

The U.S. Supreme Court held last summer that the United States did not have an affirmative treaty or trust obligation to identify and account for Navajo Nation water rights on the Colorado River. Curley said that ruling was a pivotal moment that led the Navajo Nation and its water rights negotiation team to focus on completing on the settlement.

"That really gave the momentum and motivation to start getting aggressive with our water rights," said Curley.

Last April, the Navajo Nation Water Rights Commission established the settlement negotiation team, composed of Navajo Nation Council delegates, the Office of the President and Vice-President, the Navajo Attorney General, the Department of Justice Water Rights Unit, the Navajo Department of Water Resources and contracted consultants.

Since then, the negotiation team has spent long hours in discussion with various stakeholders over settlement details.

“From my first day in office to today, achieving a water rights settlement has been a top priority,” Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in a statement. “Now we know we are close. Once our negotiations are complete, our council delegates and the public will now discuss it. Then we turn to Congress for approval and funding of infrastructure to bring it home. This is a day all Navajos can celebrate and remember.”

Crystalyne Curley, speaker of the Navajo Nation Council, says proposals to strengthen state laws on sober living homes should only be a start in mitigating the harm that Arizona's Medicaid fraud scandal has inflicted on Indigenous communities.

What's in the Navajo water settlement?

The agreement will settle all of the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe and San Juan Southern Paiute water rights for the upper and lower basins of the Colorado River, the Little Colorado River basin, the Gila River Basin (including Big Boquillas Ranch) and claims to groundwater in the Navajo Aquifer, the Coconino Aquifer and other alluvial aquifers.

The settlement agreement recognizes that all existing Navajo trust land and future trust land acquired under the 1974 Navajo Hopi Settlement Act is Navajo reservation land where the Navajo Nation may use its settled water.

The settling parties include Navajo Nation, the Hopi Tribe, the San Juan Southern Paiute, the United States, Arizona, Arizona State Land Department, Salt River Project, Arizona Public Service, Central Arizona Water Conservation District, Bar T Bar Ranch, Winslow, Flagstaff, Holbrook, Taylor, Snowflake, Show Low, Eager, Springerville, St.Johns and other parties to the larger Little Colorado River general stream adjudication.

According to the agreement, the Navajo Nation would receive 44,700 acre-feet per year from Arizona's allocation of the Upper Basin Colorado River water. The Hopi Tribe would 2,300 acre-feet per year from this water source.

The settlement also includes all the Little Colorado River mainstream water that reaches the Navajo reservation, with historic flows that are estimated to be 122,000 acre-feet per year. For Hopi, that includes existing uses, the same limited new uses as permitted for non-Indian parties and certain limited rights to participate with the Navajo Nation in new and enlarged reservoir projects on or adjacent to Hopi land.

It also covers Little Colorado River tributary water that reaches the Navajo reservation, with the same conditions for the Hopi tribe.

Also included is 3,600-acre feet per year of fourth-priority Lower Basin Colorado River Water, along with 4,178 acre-feet per year of fourth-priority river water from the Cibola allocation, 750 acre-feet per year of fifth-priority Cibola water and 1,000 acre-feet per year of sixth-priority Cibola water.

From the Coconino Aquifer, the settlement includes water under the Navajo reservation, and for the Hopi Tribe, water under its lands, with some limits at the Hart Ranch.

From the Navajo Aquifer, the agreement includes water under the Navajo Reservation subject to an agreement between the Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe that limits Navajo pumping to 8,400 acre-feet per year.

The deal also includes terms for water in five washes shared by the Navajo Nation and Hopi Tribe.

Some 1,000 acre-feet a year from Flagstaff's Red Gap Ranch Regional Project will also be available to the Navajo Nation.

Navajo water: 'Water is life': Native leaders honor sacred river spaces as courts debate water rights

How will the Navajo water settlement help people?

Officials said legislation outlining all of the terms will be available for public comment before it is introduced to Navajo Nation Council.

Council Delegate Shondiin Parrish, chairperson of the Budget and Finance Committee, said the Navajo Department of Justice is doing public outreach from March 3-9 across the Navajo Nation to give the Navajo people a view of the terms before the legislation is dropped.

"We are putting our people first," said Parrish, who traveled across the Navajo Nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she was serving as Miss Navajo. "In strategy, we are trying to make sure that this is a collaborative effort with our people.

The Little Colorado River on March 23, 2023, in Cameron, Ariz.

Statistics have shown that one in three Navajo homes lack access to running water, with 30% to 40% of households needing to haul water from communal wells, often over long distances, to meet basic daily needs. This situation proved particularly challenging throughout the pandemic.

Within the agreement is a listing of possible infrastructure, projects and estimated funding to connect water sources to communities, but there is no guarantee that Congress will provide all the funding identified.

"This settlement is historic because we have reached a settlement in Utah and New Mexico so for the Navajo Nation its historic to reach a final settlement in Arizona," said Parrish. "There are many families throughout the Navajo Nation that do not have access to running water. We are reaching a settlement that will have plans to continue to connect Navajo families to water source across the Navajo Nation. This settlement is important to the everyday livelihood to our people."

Navajo Attorney General Ethel Branch said the proposed comprehensive Arizona water settlement offers the Navajo Nation a clear path to a future marked by strong water security, healthy communities, and economic promises.

“There is no faster or more thorough way to transform the nation’s vision for a global Navajo water supply system into reality," said Branch. "With intensifying climate conditions and biological risk like we saw in recent years, our people need piped water in their homes more urgently than ever. This settlement gives me true hope for a healthy and vibrant future for our Navajo people.”

Tribes and water: Their pleas for water were long ignored. Now tribes are gaining a voice on the Colorado River

More than 100-year water rights settlement history

The proposed settlement, if approved and ratified, will be the latest in a more than 100-year water rights settlement history.

Tribes have pre-contact rights to water known as “time immemorial” or “Aboriginal” rights. In addition, beginning in 1864, Arizona adopted the doctrine of prior appropriation for surface water, known as “first in time, first in right.”

Some tribes’ water rights date back further. The Colorado River Indian Tribes were guaranteed 662,000 acre-feet of the Colorado River that flows through the heart of its tribal lands in Arizona, and another 56,800 acre-feet in California when its reservation was established in 1865.

Other tribes along the Colorado also were guaranteed water. At the same time, in the late 19th and early 20th century, the Gila River Indian Community, which has relied on its eponymous river for farming for millennia, was thrust into crisis and famine when the river was dammed upstream.

The first court decision affirming those rights was the case Winters vs. United States in 1908. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that tribes have reserved rights to water necessary to fulfill the purpose of their reservation lands.

The Colorado River Compact, enacted in 1922, only paid lip service to tribes as it divvied up water between the seven states in the basin.

It wasn’t until 1963 when the Supreme Court ruled in Arizona vs. California that the Colorado River tribes’ water was affirmed. The case also clarified that the standard of practicability irrigable acreage, or lands that can be farmed, would be used to quantify Indian water rights.

From 1978 to 2003, eight other tribes’ water rights were established.

The Arizona Water Settlement Act in 2004 returned water to Gila River through an allocation of Colorado River water and some water from two other rivers, and groundwater.

The last two tribes to settle water rights were the White Mountain Apache Tribe in 2010 and the Hualapai Tribe in 2013.

Arlyssa Becenti covers Indigenous affairs for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Send ideas and tips to arlyssa.becenti@arizonarepublic.com.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Navajo Nation nears completion of historic water agreement