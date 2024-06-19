Nature's best: Record rainfall gives this Everglades alligator Jacuzzi-like experience

A day after three days of heavy rains saturated the Everglades, the News-Press and Naples Daily News photographer Andrew West decided to document the aftermath.

West headed to Kirby Storter Park off the Tamiami Trail in Ochopee where he documented the wet landscape. After that he ventured onto Loop Road where he came across alligators and other wildlife including two Barred owls and a wood stork.

The most noticeable difference was the water rushing under Loop Road through pipes into the cypress forest West stopped at Sweetwater Strand and slowed his shutter speed down to show the power of the water rushing through the beautiful cypress trees.

Water rushes over an alligator a day after three days of heavy rains in the Everglades on June 14, 2024.

Then it was off to Wagon Wheel Road where West documented water moving over an alligator at almost eye level, along with a host of great egrets spread out throughout the wet prairie marsh searching for a meal.

One of the coolest scenes was watching a half dozen common nighthawks acrobatically darting over the landscape picking insects out of the air. For this seasoned wildlife photographer, it was a rare sight. Very, very difficult to photograph, however, fast, small and stop on a dime movements make it difficult to lock in focus. Think, swallows and swifts.

As the dry season progresses, feeding frenzies will occur as ponds and areas that hold water dry up. Birds and other wildlife will congregate in those areas because the fish have nowhere to go. It makes them easy picking for sharp beak.

With the recent rains, it is back to more spread out feeding as the water works its way through the landscape. The mosquitos were also out in full force, especially in the shaded areas, and boy were they hungry.

Otherwise it was a beautiful day to be out in the Everglades.

