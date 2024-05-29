Naturalist to speak on 'Animals I have cared for' in virtual program June 6

Over the past 25 years, local naturalist and author Stephen Lyn Bales has helped care for many injured, non-releasable birds of prey. From grumpy great horned owls to feisty kestrels to cutie-pie screech owls, all have different "personalities."

On June 6 at 7 p.m., University of Tennessee Arboretum education coordinator Michelle Campanis and Bales will introduce these animals via a free program on Zoom. The June First Thursday Nature Supper Club presentation is hosted by the UT Arboretum Society, according to a news release.

The program is free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link and recording. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org under Programs. For questions or registration issues, contact Michelle at mcampani@utk.edu.

Stephen Lyn Bales with an American Kestrel − the one bird of prey actually in decline in this country.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Oak Ridge arboretum to host 'Animals I have cared for' June 6