Natural History Museum: Donald Trump Jr 'likes' tweet reporting Sadiq Khan's comments about victims injured in London car crash

As speculation swirled about the car crash outside the Natural History Museum, Donald Trump’s son “liked” a tweet which quoted London Mayor Sadiq Khan as saying a number of people had been injured and a man detained by police.

Donald Trump Jr was responding to the report about the incident by US broadcaster ABC News, clicking the like button on their story about the incident.

At the time the story was posted, it was unclear what had actually happened. A large number of Twitter users but not ABC News had claimed it was a terrorist attack.

However, police later ruled this out and described it as a road traffic incident.

ABC said: “More: London Mayor Sadiq Khan: “A number of people have been injured … man has been detained by police.”

It was unclear what Trump Jr meant when he liked the tweet but he has previous form for criticising Mr Khan in relation to terror attacks.

Donald Trump Senior has previously criticised Mr Khan over his comments on terrorism now being part and parcel of living in London, with his son’s backing up his views.

In the wake of the Westminster attacks, the President took to Twitter to launch a scathing attack against Mr Khan for saying there was “no reason to be alarmed” about the risks.

Mr Trump said: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement. MSM (mainstream media) is working hard to sell it.”

Mr Trump Jr later told the ABC network that Mr Khan was not doing enough to tackle terrorism in the wake of the atrocities.

“Maybe he should do something to fix the problem rather than just sit there and pretend there isn’t one,” he said.

“We keep appeasing it. And we keep saying, ‘Okay, it’s gonna be great. We’re gonna hold fast and we’re gonna keep calm and carry on.’ Maybe we have to keep calm and actually do something.”

Following the Westminster attack in March, Trump Jr, who works alongside younger brother Eric as a trustee of the Trump Organisation, shared a six-month old story by The Independent reporting Mr Khan’s comment that terror attacks were a “part and parcel” of living in a global city.

“You have to be kidding me?!” Trump Jr exclaimed on Twitter.

It was unclear whether he understood that Mr Khan’s remarks had been made six months earlier and not in response to the atrocity at the Houses of Parliament where five people were murdered including a police officer.

Eleven people were hurt in the car crash outside the London museum, although none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening or life-changing, according to the Metropolitan police.

The arrested man has not been charged with any crime and the investigation continues.