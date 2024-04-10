Natural gas smell detected in Navarre area; officials say there is no danger

NAVARRE ‒ Residents of southern Stark County have been smelling a natural gas odor Wednesday, but officials say it is no cause for concern.

"Our crews are aware of a gas odor in some parts of our service territory," Columbia Gas of Ohio said in a statement. "The situation is safe, and the source of the odor is known. The odor is occurring due to an overabundance of an additive known as mercaptan being added by an upstream supplier. Mercaptan is a harmless substance that makes it easier to detect natural gas. The source of the odor is not due to a gas leak.

"Although we have identified this odor source, it is important to contact us at 1-800-344-4077 if you believe you are smelling a gas leak. For more information, go to https://www.columbiagasohio.com/safety/natural-gas-safety"

The Erie Valley Fire Department in Navarre said on its Facebook page that it has received numerous calls about an odor of natural gas in homes and businesses in the community.

"Our crews have responded to these incidents and used various advanced metering devices to check for the presence of explosive gases. All checks have come back negative, however, the distinct odor of gas is present. Columbia Gas is fully aware of the situation and is working through an action plan," the department said.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Natural gas smell in Navarre area poses no danger, officials say