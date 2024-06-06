Natural gas line repaired hours after leak in parts of Northeast Albuquerque

Jun. 6—Repairs on the natural gas line that broke on Wednesday afternoon has been completed, New Mexico Gas Company spokesman Tim Korte said in an email Thursday morning.

"Our crews will be going out shortly to contact the affected customers and relight their appliances," he said. "This task should take a few hours, provided all of the residences are occupied."

Corte said if homeowners are away, crews will leave them a message asking them to contact them. After they hear back, crews will relight the homes.

He said the cause is still being investigated.

At about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched to Constitution and Alvarado for reports of a natural gas leak. When they arrived, they learned someone hit a gas line while digging in the streets.

AFR said, while securing the leak, the gas ignited and threatened nearby equipment, vehicles and homes. New Mexico Gas said it needed to shut off a line in two other locations to stop the leak, which AFR helped do.

Fire Rescue said it brought the fire under control in about 90 minutes and kept nearby homes and vehicles from catching fire. Korte said six homes were evacuated. The people have since returned.

Korte said a gas company employee received minor burns and was taken to get evaluated.