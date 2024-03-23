Islamic State claims Moscow concert hall attack

The Islamic State terror group (IS) has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a concert hall in Moscow that has killed at least 40 people.

IS fighters “attacked a large gathering... on the outskirts of the Russian capital”, the group said in a statement on Telegram. It provided no evidence to support the claim.

At least 40 people were killed and more than 130 injured when gunmen raided the Crocus City Hall, on Moscow’s western edge, spraying bullets into the crowd and throwing explosives.

Children are among those injured, Russian state media said.

Russian security services said they were urgently searching for the perpetrators, but that three or four of the perpetrators “in green camouflage suits” may have escaped in a white car.

Earlier this month, the US embassy in Moscow took the unusual step of issuing an alert warning of a potential terror attack, advising US citizens to avoid large gatherings, including concerts.

At the time, the Kremlin dismissed the warning as a “provocation” intended to destabilise Russian society.

Messages of condolence have poured in from world leaders.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has yet to make a public statement on the attack, although his spokesman said he was being briefed.

12:01 AM GMT

11:56 PM GMT

Images of the scene after the attack

Fire rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following the attack in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow - VASILY PRUDNIKOV /EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The scene outside the venue - Contributor/Getty Images Europe

Work to extinguish the blaze continues at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow - Ali Cura/Anadolu via Getty Images

Special operations forces approach the Crocus City Hall concert - SERGEI VEDYASHKIN/Moskva News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

People place flowers and lit candles in memory of the Moscow concert attack victims, in Simferopol, Crimea - Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

11:43 PM GMT

Intelligence backs Islamic State claim, says US official

The United States has intelligence confirming Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for a deadly shooting at a concert near Moscow, a US official said on Friday.

IS has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media, which couldn’t be independently verified. It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to the attackers after the raid, which Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described as a “huge tragedy” and state authorities were investigating as terrorism.

In a statement posted by its Aamaq news agency, IS said it attacked a large gathering in Krasnogorsk on Moscow’s outskirts, killing and wounding hundreds. It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the claim.

11:41 PM GMT

Further details emerge of how assailants attacked

Video from outside showed the building on fire, with a huge cloud of smoke rising through the night sky. The street was lit up by the blinking blue lights of dozens of firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles, as several fire helicopters buzzed overhead to dump water on the blaze that took hours to contain. The prosecutor’s office said several men in combat fatigues entered the concert hall and fired on concertgoers.

Repeated volleys of gunfire could be heard in videos posted by Russian media and on Telegram channels. One showed two men with rifles moving through the venue. Another showed a man inside the auditorium saying the assailants had set it on fire, as gunshots rang out incessantly in the background. Other videos showed up to four attackers, armed with assault rifles and wearing caps, shooting screaming people at point-blank range.

Guards at the concert hall didn’t have guns, and some could have been killed at the start of the attack, Russian media reported. Some Russian news outlets suggested the assailants fled before special forces and riot police arrived. Reports said police patrols were looking for several vehicles the attackers could have used to escape.

11:32 PM GMT

UN Security Council condemns ‘heinous, cowardly terrorist attack’

The UN Security Council on Friday condemned what it called the “heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” at a concert hall in Moscow that killed at least 40 people and wounded 145.

Islamic State, the militant group that once sought control over swaths of Iraq and Syria, claimed responsibility for the attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a statement, said he “firmly condemns this terrorist attack, claimed by the Islamic State’’. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday condemned an “odious act of terrorism” in a statement, saying ‘‘the horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable’’ and expressing her “full solidarity with the affected people and the victims’ families”.

10:53 PM GMT

Health authorities: 145 injured in attack

A total of 145 people have been listed as injured in the attack so far, Russian health authorities said.

Of those, 115 have been hospitalised, including five children.

Some Russian news reports suggested that more could have been trapped by the blaze that erupted after the assailants threw explosives.

10:38 PM GMT

UN secretary-general condemns attack

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the concert hall attack “in the strongest possible terms”, a spokesperson said on Friday.

“The Secretary-General conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation. He wishes those injured a speedy recovery,” deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

09:53 PM GMT

Analysis: ‘Russia is a target to Islamists’

Our Russia reporter, James Kilner, shares this insight:

Islamic State (IS) is active in Russia and the five neighbouring Muslim former Soviet Central Asian states, fertile recruiting grounds during its war in Syria in the 2010s. Earlier in March, Russia’s FSB security services said that it killed two Kazakh nationals near Moscow who were part of an Islamic State terrorist plot to kill Jews. It also said that six Islamic State terrorists were killed in a shoot in Ingushetia earlier in March. The FSB says that it deals with dozens of Islamic terrorist plots every year. Most are low-level plots which don’t make headlines and are mainly constrained to the North Caucasus where, despite heavy government spending and support for hardmen loyalists, anti-Russia and Islamist sentiment combine to generate a threat. Russia is a potential target in the eyes of Islamists because it helped defeat Islamic State in Syria and helps the security services of its allies in Central Asia root out and defeat Islamist cells.

09:44 PM GMT

Analysis: ‘This is a reminder IS remains a potent threat’

Friday’s attack on Moscow has the hallmarks of an Islamic State (IS) attack, and they have the motive and the capability.

Thousands of Russian and Russian speaking jihadists headed to Syria at the height of Islamic State’s so-called Caliphate in the 2010s.

Many were actively encouraged to leave, and reportedly even given passports, by Russian security officials keen to see the back of them.

This is a reminder that IS remains a potent threat - and also that Russia’s security services, preoccupied with Ukraine, may have neglected it.

09:27 PM GMT

Islamic State group claims Russia gun attack

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the deadly gun attack, which Russian authorities said killed at least 40 people.

Isil fighters “attacked a large gathering... on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow”, the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

09:19 PM GMT

EU: ‘Shocked and appalled’

The European Union was “shocked and appalled by the reports of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow,” a spokesman for the bloc said.

“The EU condemns any attacks against civilians. Our thoughts are with all those Russian citizens affected.”

09:17 PM GMT

Events cancelled across Russia

All entertainment and mass events across the country have been cancelled, the Russian Culture Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier, all mass events were cancelled in Moscow due to the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert, in a western suburb of the city.

09:03 PM GMT

US Embassy expresses ‘shock’ at attack

The US Embassy in Moscow expressed its “sincere condolences” to the Russian people.

The embassy said it was “shocked by the attack”.

Earlier this month, it issued an unusual security alert warning of reports that “extremists” had “imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow”. The warning included concert venues.

At the time, it advised US citizens to avoid large gatherings for the next 48 hours.

08:59 PM GMT

France condemns ‘odious acts’

France’s foreign ministry said its thoughts are with the victims of the shooting in Moscow, and with the Russian people.

“The images from Moscow tonight are horrifying. Our thoughts go to the victims and to those injured as well as to the Russian people,” the French foreign ministry wrote on X, the former Twitter.

“All effort has to be made to determine the cause of these odious acts,” it added.

08:58 PM GMT

Victims include children

Children are among those injured in the shooting, according to the state-owned RIA news agency. which cited Moscow’s children’s ombudsman.

There were unconfirmed reports earlier that a ballroom dancing competition for kids was taking place when the shooting started.

“Children and teenagers were at the competition. People came and said there was shooting. A crush ensued,” one eye witness told the BBC.

“The children were running out in their ballroom gowns.”

08:44 PM GMT

Photos from the scene

Rescuers work to extinguish the fire - Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

A view shows the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall - AFP

Smoke from fire rises above the burning Crocus City Hal - Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

08:37 PM GMT

Where did the attack take place?

08:31 PM GMT

Security services: Gunmen may have fled

Basa, a Telegram channel linked to the Russian security services, said that three or four of the gunmen who attacked the concert may have escaped in a white car.

“There may be several armed men in green camouflage suits in the car. A large number of roadblocks have been set up around the Moscow region,” it said.

08:22 PM GMT

Russian forces searching for Moscow attack perpetrators

Russia’s national guard said it was searching for the perpetrators of the attack.

“Special units of the Russian Federal Guard are working at the site of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall. A search for criminals is underway and citizens are being evacuated from the building,” Rosgvardia said.

A Russian law enforcement officer walks the perimeter - Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

08:14 PM GMT

Ukraine denies involvement

Ukraine denied any involvement in the incident. “Regarding the events in Crocus City in the Russian suburbs … let’s be clear, Ukraine absolutely has nothing to do with these events,” Ukraine’s presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Telegram.

But Moscow was quick to retort that it was too early to rule out a Ukrainian link to the attack on the concert in Moscow, as the US has signalled.

“On what basis do officials in Washington draw any conclusions about anyone’s innocence in the midst of a tragedy?” the foreign ministry said.

“If the United States has or had reliable information in this regard, then it must be immediately transferred to the Russian side. And if there is no such data, then the White House has no right to issue indulgences to anyone,” it added.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev said that if Ukraine was found to be behind the attack, Russia would hunt the perpetrators down and kill them.

“If it is established that these are terrorists of the Kyiv regime... all of them must be found and ruthlessly destroyed as terrorists,” Mr Medvedev wrote in a post on Telegram.

“Official representatives of the state that committed such a crime” would also be punished, he added.

08:11 PM GMT

Moscow vows tough response

A Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) servicemen - Dmitry Serebryakov/AP

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, promised a tough response.

“Terrorists understand only retaliatory terror. No trials or investigations,” he said.

Members of Russian special operations forces stand guard near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue - Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

He also said that it was not possible to rule out Ukrainian involvement in the attack.

“If it is established that these are terrorists linked to Kyiv regime, it is impossible to deal with them and their ideological inspirers any differently,” he said.

“All of them must be found and mercilessly destroyed as terrorists. Including officials of the state that committed such an atrocity.”

08:06 PM GMT

Moscow mayor: This is a ‘terrible tragedy’

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a “terrible tragedy” unfolding at the concert venue.

“I am sorry for the loved ones of the victims,” he said.

A Russian ambulance responding to the scene - Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

08:00 PM GMT

Kremlin: ‘Too early to rule out Ukrainian link’

Russia’s foreign ministry said that it was too early to rule out a Ukrainian link to the attack on the concert in Moscow.

“On what basis do officials in Washington draw any conclusions about anyone’s innocence in the midst of a tragedy? If the United States has or had reliable information in this regard, then it must be immediately transferred to the Russian side. And if there is no such data, then the White House has no right to issue indulgences to anyone,” it said.

07:59 PM GMT

Fire brigades halt fire

Fire brigades have stopped the fire in the Crocus City Hall from spreading, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

Emergency services vehicles are seen outside the burning Crocus City Hall concert hall - AFP/AFP

Rescuers work to extinguish fire at the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue - Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

07:37 PM GMT

‘We heard a burst of gunfire and then screams’: eyewitness

An eyewitness has told Reuters how they heard shots and then a stampede began.

“Suddenly there were bangs behind us - shots. A burst of firing - I do not know what,” one witness who asked not to be named said.

“A stampede began, everyone ran to the escalator,” the witness added. “Everyone was screaming, everyone was running.”

07:31 PM GMT

Death toll rises to 40: FSB

At least 40 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded, state news agency TASS cited Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying.

It was not immediately clear who the gunmen were. Russian news agencies said 70 ambulance crews had been sent to the scene.

“A terrible tragedy occurred in the shopping center Crocus City today,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. “I am sorry for the loved ones of the victims.”

07:12 PM GMT

‘Children were running out in their ballroom gowns’: report

Parents were reportedly attending a ballroom dancing competition with their children when the shooting started, according to an unnamed witness cited by the BBC.

“Children and teenagers were at the competition. People came and said there was shooting. A crush ensued,” the witness said.

“The children were running out in their ballroom gowns.”

07:07 PM GMT

‘18 dead and 43 injured’ amid reports roof is about to collapse

Eighteen people have been killed and forty-three injured at the attack on Crocus City Hall, Russian media outlet Baza reported on Friday.

Russian state media says the roof of the concert hall is close to collapsing.

‼️ Partial roof collapse in the "Crocus City Hall" building in #Moscow pic.twitter.com/iXjAQA50ma — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 22, 2024

07:03 PM GMT

Helicopter trying to put out fire at venue

A helicopter has been called in to put out a fire at the Crocus City Hall, Russia’s state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Two blasts have been reported at the venue.

All large-scale sporting, cultural and other public events will be cancelled in Moscow this weekend, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

Russian emergency services parked near the burning Crocus City Hall - Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

07:00 PM GMT

Pictured: Inside of Crocus City Hall as shooting began

The inside of the Crocus City Hall in Moscow as the shooting started - Social media

06:56 PM GMT

Watch: Attendees duck for cover as gunmen open fire

Warning: This video may be distressing to some viewers

06:54 PM GMT

People crawled to safety to escape gunmen: eyewitness

Members of the public crawled on the ground to escape the gunmen, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency who was at the scene.

Attackers dressed in camouflaged outfits entered the building, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, the journalist said.

“People who were in the hall were led on the ground to protect themselves from the shooting for 15 or 20 minutes,” the journalist was quoted as saying.

People started crawling out when it was safe, the journalist reported, adding that security forces were at the scene.

“Around 100 people have been evacuated from the basement by the firefighters. Work is ongoing to save people from the roof of the building with lifting equipment,” the Moscow region’s emergency situations ministry wrote on Telegram.

06:47 PM GMT

Footage of shooting ‘hard to watch’

John Kirby, the White House’s national security spokesman, said the footage of the shooting was “hard to watch” and that the administration’s thoughts were with victims.

“We’ve all seen the reports in the video coming out of Moscow, this violent shooting in what looks like a shopping mall,” he said at a White House press briefing.

“The images are just horrible and just hard to watch, and our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack.

“You’ve got to recognise that there’s some mums and dads, brothers and sisters and sons and daughters that haven’t gotten the news yet. And this is going to be a tough day. So our thoughts are with them.”

Mr Kirby added that the State Department was advising Americans in Moscow to avoid large gatherings and concert halls, and to check the department’s website for further updates.

06:46 PM GMT

‘No indication Ukraine is behind attack’: US

The White House said on Friday it had no indication that Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia, was involved in a deadly attack on concert hall in Moscow.

“There is no indication at this time that Ukraine, or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“I would disabuse you at this early hour of any connection to Ukraine.”

06:43 PM GMT

Second blast heard at concert hall near Moscow

A second explosion has been heard at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the site of a shooting incident, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian authorities said they had stepped up security measures at Moscow airports and railway stations.

06:42 PM GMT

Moscow facing a ‘bloody terrorist attack’, says Russia

Moscow is facing “a bloody terrorist attack” after a deadly shooting and fire at a Moscow concert hall, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

“The entire world community must condemn this despicable crime!” Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it was taking “all necessary measures” in connection with the shooting, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova also called the incident a “terrorist attack.”

06:38 PM GMT

Pictured: Crocus City Hall in flames

The venue engulfed in flames

A massive blaze is seen over the Crocus City Hall - Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency

06:34 PM GMT

The gunmen

At least three people opened fire at the Crocus City Hall

06:33 PM GMT

At least three people filmed opening fire

Warning: This video may be distressing to some viewers

06:28 PM GMT

People being evacuated, some still trapped inside

People are currently being evacuated, but an unspecified number of people could have been trapped by the blaze, Russian media reported.

Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said he was heading to the area and set up a task force to deal with the damage. He didn’t immediately offer any further details.

Riot police units were being sent to the area.

It is not known how many people were inside the building. The Crocus City Hall can accommodate over 6,000.

06:22 PM GMT

Concert hall was hosting Russian band that played in Crimea

Crocus City Hall, where the attack is taking place, was due to host a concert by Russian rock band Picnic tonight.

The band performed in Russian-occupied Crimea in 2016, saying at the time, “We don’t care about sanctions at all.”

06:17 PM GMT

Attack on concerts warning issued earlier this month

A few weeks ago, the UK and US warned of the possibility of an extremist group attack at Moscow-area concerts.

The security alert, first issued by the US embassy and repeated by the UK, urged American citizens to “avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours” back on March 7.

The US embassy said at the time that it was “monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts”.

It did not specify what kind of threats it referred to, or who might be behind them.

06:12 PM GMT

Police and ambulances arrive on the scene

Special units of Russia’s National Guard have arrived on the scene of a shooting at a concert venue near Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS said.

More than 50 ambulance crews have been sent to the scene, the RIA news agency reported.

03:30 PM GMT

