NATO chief 'shocked and appalled' by shooting of Slovak PM Fico

Robert Fico, Slovakia's Prime Minister, opens a government meeting. Slovakian Prime Minister Fico has been shot and injured after a cabinet meeting in the town of Handlova. Radovan Stoklasa/TASR/dpa

The secretary general of the NATO military alliance said he's "shocked and appalled" by the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

"Shocked and appalled by the shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico. I wish him strength for a speedy recovery," Jens Stoltenberg wrote on X. "My thoughts are with Robert Fico, his loved ones, and the people of Slovakia."

Slovakia joined NATO in 2004, the same year it joined the European Union.

