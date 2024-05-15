NATO chief 'shocked and appalled' by shooting of Slovak PM Fico
The secretary general of the NATO military alliance said he's "shocked and appalled" by the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.
"Shocked and appalled by the shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico. I wish him strength for a speedy recovery," Jens Stoltenberg wrote on X. "My thoughts are with Robert Fico, his loved ones, and the people of Slovakia."
Slovakia joined NATO in 2004, the same year it joined the European Union.