NATO chief: 'No one stands to benefit' from war in Middle East

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks in a Press conference following the virtual meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of Allied Defence Ministers. -/NATO/dpa

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed concern about the situation in the Middle East following the suspected Israeli strike against Iran.

"It is vital that the conflict does not spiral out of control, and therefore we call on all parties to show restraint," Stoltenberg said in Brussels on Friday.

"No one stands to benefit from another war in the Middle East," he said.

According to several media reports, Israel carried out a strike in the Iranian province of Isfahan early on Friday in response to a major Iranian drone and missile attack last weekend.

According to the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post the attack was aimed at an airbase in Isfahan, not far from Iranian nuclear facilities. However, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the nuclear sites were not hit.

