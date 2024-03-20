Native Summer Camp Funding Available

Tribal nations looking to fund youth summer camp are in luck. This week, the Association on American Indian Affairs announced grant funding to support summer programming for Native kids.

Since 2003, the Association has granted $240 thousand to 180 camps with programming ranging from language and cultural preservation to diabetes education and youth health and wellness education.

“Our summer camp grants are instrumental in fulfilling our vision to create a world where diverse Native cultures and values are lived, protected and respected," said Association CEO Shannon O’Loughlin, citizen of the Choctaw Nation. “Research shows that when Native youth are connected to their culture, they experience better mental and emotional health, which is essential for sustaining strong Native cultures and protecting Native sovereignty."

Grant applications will be evaluated based on: programming, inclusivity, support for LGBTQ2S+ youth, education on diabetes prevention, nutrition, physical fitness, cultural knowledge, language preservation, and community advocacy. All programs must involve Native elders.

Applications are open from March 18 through May 1.

