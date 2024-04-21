Native News Weekly (April 21 2024): D.C. Briefs

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

ACF Issues New Head Start Eligibility for Children in Tribal and Agricultural Programs

President Joe Biden recently signed into law provisions giving Head Start programs additional flexibility to serve children in Tribal communities and children of farm workers. These provisions ensure Head Start programs can more effectively serve the families for which they were designed. Tribes that operate a Head Start program will be able to prioritize enrolling children who are Tribal members or children who have family or household members who are part of a Tribe.

The law also makes any child who has at least one family member primarily engaged in agricultural employment eligible for Migrant and Seasonal Head Start programs. The new policies are effective immediately. The Administriation for Children and Famiiles (ACF) will issue more policy guidance for programs to support swift implementation. Find out more about Head Start eligibility on the ACF at https://www.acf.hhs.gov/ohs.

NIH Appoints Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan to the National Advisory Council on Minority Health and Health Disparities

Valerie Blue Bird Jernigan has been apppointed to the National Advisory Council on Minority Health and Health Disparities The National Advisory Council on Minority Health and Health Disparities advises the HHS Secretary and NIH leadership and conducts second level review of grants and cooperative agreements related to research and training.

Dr. Jernigan serves as the director of the Center for Indigenous Health Research and Policy, an academic community partnership with AI/ANs, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders to promote healthy diets and reduce chronic disease. She is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

