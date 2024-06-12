Native Bidaské with Jonathan Nez and Dr. Herby on Federal Dietary Guidelines and What Needs to Change

Join Levi Rickert, founder of Native News Online, as he interviews former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Dr. Anna Herby on what needs to change in the federal dietary guidelines.

The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC) is made up of 20 nationally recognized nutrition and public health experts, tasked with reviewing nutrition science to develop an independent report to inform the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Agriculture (USDA) the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. DGAC’s recommendation will be made available in October and the guidelines are set to be published in 2025.

For the first time, the DGAC includes a Native American, Dr. Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan (Choctaw). Jernigan is a professor of medicine and director of the Center for Indigenous Health Research and Policy at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.

Nez and Harby will discuss their efforts in advocating for shifting federal dietary guidelines and programs to recommend traditional indigenous foods like corn, beans, squash, and berries, which are shown to be more affordable and healthier in the long term.

Learn more about Jonathan Nez here and Dr. Anna Herby here.



Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, June 14th at 12 Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or YouTube channel.

