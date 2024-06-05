Native Bidaské with Deborah Parker on Documentary “Missing From Fire Trail Road”

Join Levi Rickert, founder of Native News Online, as he interviews Deborah Parker, CEO of National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS), activist, and Indigenous leader, about the impactful documentary “Missing From Fire Trail Road,” premiering on June 8th, 2024.

About the Film:

“Missing From Fire Trail Road” explores the tragic case of Mary Ellen Johnson-Davis, who disappeared from the Tulalip Reservation in 2020. Directed by Sabrina Van Tassel, the documentary sheds light on the epidemic of missing Indigenous women in the U.S., featuring voices like Deborah Parker and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. It highlights the urgent need to address this ongoing crisis and its effects on Native communities.

About Deborah Parker:

Deborah Parker “tsicyaltsa” (she/her) is a respected leader from the Tulalip Tribes with over 25 years of advocacy experience. As CEO of NABS, she works tirelessly to uplift Indigenous ways of life. Some of her accomplishments include:

Leading NABS as Director of Policy and Advocacy since 2021

Organizing the “We Love You” Elders Care packages during the pandemic

Helping pass the Violence Against Women Act in 2013

Parker’s work in policy, education, and Indigenous rights has been recognized across North America. Don’t miss this insightful discussion and the documentary’s premiere, highlighting crucial issues and advocating for justice.

Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, June 7th at 12 Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or YouTube channel.

