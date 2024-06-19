Native Bidaské with Assemblyman James C. Ramos on the 100th Anniversary of the Indian Citizenship Act

Join Levi Rickert, founder of Native News Online, as he interviews California Assemblyman James C. Ramos (D) about his thoughts on the 100th anniversary of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, also known as the Snyder Act.

We're thrilled to have Assemblyman Ramos, the only Native American currently serving in the California State Assembly, as our special guest. Don't miss this opportunity to hear from the former tribal chairman of the San Manuel Tribe as we commemorate this occasion.

Assemblymember Ramos, a member of the Serrano/Cahuilla tribe, is the first California Native American state lawmaker. He represents the 45th District, chairs the Assembly Budget Subcommittee #6 and the California Legislative Native American Caucus, and has a background in education, business, and public service. He is also a former Chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, June 21st 12 Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or YouTube channel.

About the Author: "Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at editor@nativenewsonline.net. "

Contact: news@nativenewsonline.net