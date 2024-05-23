A Native American costume designer for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is suing Apple, saying it denied her proper credit

Jim Hemphill, Rodrigo Prieto and Jacqueline West, right, at IndieWire's event for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Los Angeles, California. IndieWire/Getty Images

A Native American costume designer on 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is suing Apple and others.

She alleges that her work on the Martin Scorsese movie was overlooked during awards season.

The costume designer has already settled a racial discrimination claim against Apple.

A Native American costume designer for "Killers of the Flower Moon," who previously settled a racial discrimination charge with Apple, is going after the company again.

Kristi Marie Hoffman claims her contributions to Martin Scorsese's movie, originally an Apple TV+ production, about murders within the Osage Nation, were downplayed during the awards season.

Hoffman filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing costume designer Jacqueline West, Apple Studios, Apple, and the Costume Designers Guild (CDG) of "completely burying" her work.

In the lawsuit, Hoffman, a member of a federally recognized tribe, said West invited her to join "Killers of the Flower Moon" because of her "design expertise and cultural competency."

The lawsuit said she worked for a year alongside West, Osage Nation members, and other Native Americans to create authentic costumes, including a jacket worn by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The movie received critical acclaim, earning 10 Academy Award nominations, seven Golden Globe nominations, and a CDG award for Excellence in Period Film, among others.

It also generated $156.4 million globally, according to Screen Rant, though Forbes said this was against a budget of $200 million.

According to the lawsuit, Hoffman was identified as "First Assistant Costume Designer" when the CDG award nominations were first announced.

However, the lawsuit claims that West requested the removal of this credit, which was applied to all assistant costume designers.

Hoffman challenged this change with the CDG, according to the suit, which found West's action "improper" and reinstated her title.

However, it said that Hoffman was again excluded when the movie was nominated for an Oscar for costume design.

The lawsuit claims that Hoffman's involvement was overlooked during the promotional tour, with defendants presenting West and a consultant as having done most of the work.

Hoffman said in the lawsuit that she completed "most of the research and costume design" and "poured her heart into KOTFM as a film about Native Americans to which she could relate as a Native herself."

The lawsuit also stated that Hoffman experienced racial discrimination on set, leading to her filing a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in July 2021 against Apple Studios, Apple TV+, and Apple Inc.

According to the lawsuit, the parties resolved the issue with a confidential settlement in December 2022.

The lawsuit against Apple and others brings claims for intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, false advertising, and breach of contract. It seeks an unspecified amount of damages.

It also requests an injunction preventing the defendants from making statements downplaying Hoffman's contributions.

Apple, the CDG, and representatives for West did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider.

