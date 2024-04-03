Native American Actor Cole Brings Plenty is Still Missing; Police Want to Arrest Him

Update. As of late Tuesday, both the family of Cole Brings Plenty (Mnicouju Lakota) and the Lawrence Police were seeking the whereabouts of the 27-year-old actor who was last seen traveling southbound on 59 Highway in Lawrence, Kansas in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Lawrence Police said in a statement posted on its Facebook page it has “submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence.” The reason for the arrest affidavit was listed as domestic violence.

According to the statement, law enforcement officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help at an apartment complex. By the time officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene.

An investigation of the incident identified Brings Plenty as the person who fled the apartment.

On Monday, Cole's family contacted the Lawrence Police and listed him as a missing person. His family became concerned because he when could not be contacted by his cell phone, which is reportedly off, and failed to show up for a meeting with his agent on Monday.

Cole plays Pete Plenty Clouds in the “Yellowstone” spinoff television show “1923.” Cole is the nephew of famed Native American actor Mo Brings Plenty,

The Kansas City Indian Center is assisting in the search for Cole by spreading information and missing person fliers.

Executive Director Gaylene Crouser (Standing Rock Sioux Tribe) told Native News Online that they are in contact with Cole's family, who are not local to the Lawrence area and live in South Dakota.

Cole was last known to be driving the 2005 Ford Explorer bearing Kansas license plate 368PXB. If you see Cole Brings or his vehicle, call 911 or you can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-8477.

