Native advocate Angel Charley wins Senate District 30 Democratic primary

Native American advocate Angel Charley has beat out former State Senator Clemente Sanchez for Senate District 30 with about 64% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Redistricting played a key role in this race. The Republican incumbent, Joshua Sanchez, decided to run for District 29 instead and some Native communities like Isleta Pueblo are now part of District 30.

Charley’s opponent, Sanchez, served eight years in the legislature until 2020 when he lost to progressives in the primaries of that same year. He is now retired.

Charley formerly led the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women and now leads Illuminative, a national organization focused on Native representation. She said that all the work she did at the coalition brought her to where she is now.

“We did a lot of advocacy and education around state legislature bills, especially around murdered and missing Indigenous women,” she said. “So supporting the MMIWR task force, holding the taskforce accountable, advocating for funding for multiple initiatives across multiple issues. We were one of four organizations that came together to codify the Indian Child Welfare Act, which is now a state law.”

Her top priorities include protecting abortion access and reproductive care, and lessening the state’s dependence on oil and gas.

“I’ve long advocated for our lessening dependence on oil and gas and extractive industries, because there’s a correlation with violence against Native women when extractive industries are present,” she said.

Charley said that her opponent has a history of making decisions that are not in the best interests of District 30 and the state of New Mexico.

“His legislation on minimum wage is one of the reasons that we have the $12 minimum wage we do right now,” she said. “He didn’t tie it to inflation, so it could have and should have been higher than it is right now.”

She said that people need to have a livable wage.

“We cannot continue to live paycheck to paycheck, work multiple jobs,” she said. “Single-income households just cannot make ends meet. It’s just not acceptable.”

With no Republican candidate running, Charley will likely win the seat if no other Independent or minor party challengers face her in the general election in November.

