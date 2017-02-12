From drought to flood, nation's biggest dam topped for first time in 50 years

UPDATE, Feb. 12, 2017, 8:15 p.m. EST: A hazardous situation has developed near California's Oroville Dam. State officials said Sunday that two of the dam's spillways could fail within the hour due to severe erosion. The dam's reservoir, Lake Oroville, hit a record high this weekend following heavy rains.

California's Department of Water Resources has ordered residents to immediately evacuate from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream.

EMERGENCY EVACUATION: Auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam predicted to fail within the next hour. Oroville residents evacuate northward. — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) February 13, 2017

Original Story:

California has spent the last six years grappling with a brutal drought. Now parts of the Golden State are suffering from the opposite problem: too much water.

Extreme flooding this weekend washed away chunks of highway, derailed trains and inundated homes in Northern California. At Lake Oroville, a major man-made reservoir, water began flowing over a never-before-used emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam.

The 770-foot-tall dam — the tallest in the country — lies about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco. Opened in 1968, the colossal infrastructure supplies water for farms in the Central Valley and homes and buildings in Southern California.

Early Sunday morning, Lake Oroville crested at 902.59 feet above sea level — a record high, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

The reservoir is considered full at 901 feet, and it reached that level around 8 a.m. on Saturday. That's when water began pouring over the emergency outlet for the first time in the reservoir's nearly 50-year history.

Water had already started flowing through the dam's heavily damaged main spillway. Heavy rains late last week caused the concrete structure to unexpectedly cave in, leaving a 30-foot-deep hole that continues to grow.

"This is mother nature kind of kicking us a few times here," Bill Croyle, the California Department of Water Resources' acting director, told reporters Saturday.

The water level in Lake Oroville began falling by Sunday afternoon, but state officials said water could still keep washing over both spillways into Monday.

The deluge threatens to knock down trees and send debris cascading into the already-swollen Feather and Sacramento Rivers and into the San Francisco Bay.

Peak flows over. Outflows above inflows at #OrovilleDam. Reservoir #water level to slowly fall, for now. Breather until next storm. #cawx pic.twitter.com/1eWHbGFg19 — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) February 12, 2017

Despite the onslaught, the Oroville Dam is sound and doesn't pose an imminent threat to the public, authorities said.

In the unlikely event that it did fail, communities from Sacramento to San Francisco would face cataclysmic flooding.

Devastating drought to relentless rains

The torrential rainfall in California so far this year is a swift about-face for the Golden State, parts of which are still suffering from the worst drought on record.

In 2014 and 2015 alone, the state economy lost billions of dollars as crops withered and farm jobs vanished, researchers from the University of California, Davis, found.

Residents and businesses across the state were forced to sharply reduce their water usage as reservoirs turned into sunbaked patches of mud.

