Nationals' Scherzer gives up 1st hit in 7th inning vs Cubs

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of Game 3 of the National League Division Series baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has lost his playoff no-hit bid against the Chicago Cubs on Ben Zobrist's one-out double in the seventh inning.

Scherzer was pulled after Zobrist's hit Monday in Game 3 of the NL Division Series at Wrigley Field. Sammy Solis relieved with Washington leading 1-0.

Scherzer made his first appearance since he tweaked his right hamstring in his final regular-season start on Sept. 30. But the two-time Cy Young Award winner showed no signs of any issues in his 15th career playoff game.

Scherzer struck out seven, walked one and left after 98 pitches.

This was the second time a Washington pitcher carried a no-hitter into the sixth in the series. Stephen Strasburg allowed his first hit with two outs in the sixth in Game 1.