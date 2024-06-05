Nationally recognized firm will lead the search in the next Caddo Parish superintendent

During the June 4 Caddo Parish School Board Meeting, the board decided to move forward with a nationally recognized firm to lead the search in finding the next Caddo Parish superintendent.

This search comes after Dr. T. Lamar Goree-- long time Caddo Parish superintendent announced he would be leading the Duncanville Independent School District for the 2024-2025 school year on April 1.

In prior reporting Goree told the Shreveport Times, “I am immensely grateful to the Caddo Parish School Board for affording me the opportunity to serve as Superintendent, in my hometown, for more than 10 years.”

Since April the school board has solicited proposals from firms with experience in working with districts to recruit superintendent candidates and the search process. A total of four proposals were submitted before the Board voted to approve the Omaha, Nebraska-based company McPherson & Jacobson, LLC.

Jessica Yeates, Caddo School Board President said, "As Board Members, we’re ready to begin the process of finding the best candidate to be Caddo’s next superintendent... It’s our commitment to not only make sure we are engaged as the Board but that the community’s voice is heard, and we conduct this process with integrity and transparency.”

According to the school board, the firm has successfully partnered with school boards and communities to select over 1,000 superintendents and other officials in both public and nonprofit organizations.

