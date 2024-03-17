Nationally known ‘Santa Blair’ passes away Saturday

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The man many knew as Santa Blair, Kenny Blair, passed away Saturday. Oklahomans and others took to social media to express their grief.

“It’s devastating to hear that Kenny Blair passed away on Saturday. Coach, teacher, NFL player, and best known to millions as Santa Blair,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt posted on Facebook.

Santa Blair taking pictures with Whoopie Goldberg. {Mayor David Holt}

Santa Blair taking pictures with Mayor Holt. {Mayor David Holt}

Santa Blair taking pictures with children. {Mayor David Holt}

| READ MORE > ‘It’s very concerning’: Will the OKC Zoo Amphitheatre hosts concerts this summer? >

Blair was recognized nationally after his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1980s and later played for the St. Louis Cardinals. He came back to Oklahoma City to coach at Frederick A. Douglass High School, Northwest Classen, Northeast, Southeast High School, and more.

In December, Blair made appearances on the TV show The View twice. He was known to visit the nation spreading joy and cheer to both adults and children.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took to social media saying, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Kenny “Santa” Blair. In his role as a mentor, longtime coach, and beloved Santa Blair, he brought us joy and left an indelible mark on the lives of many as well as the Oklahoma City community. Our thoughts are with the Blair family and his Douglass High School colleagues and students.”

| READ MORE > Shawnee “No Sit, No Lie” ordinance working to a degree >

The Black Chronicle posted the news to its social media, which announced his passing as well.

Blair was an icon throughout the Oklahoma City community. He died at the age of 65.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.