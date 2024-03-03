National Weather Service weekly forecast says more storms, minus tornadoes, this Tuesday

Power lines and trees are scattered across Mink Road near Pataskala Wednesday, Feb. 28. The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado went through the area shearing off trees and causing damage to numerous properties.

While Sunday's sunshine marked a welcome change from the storms and tornadoes that tore through greater Columbus Wednesday, don't put away those umbrellas just yet.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington says spring-like temperatures are here with partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 72 degrees across Franklin County with low temperatures in the lower 50s.

That's where the sunshine ends.

By Tuesday, expect high temperatures in the lower 70s with an 80% chance of thunderstorms again sweeping through the area. The NWS says the storms should begin after 1 p.m. and continue well into Wednesday morning.

Columbus weather forecast for week of March 4

The outlook for the rest of the week is less than sunny.

Wednesday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of rain is 50%.

Friday Night - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of rain is 60%.

Saturday - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus weather: National Weather Service says expect storms Tuesday