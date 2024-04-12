National Weather Service surveying storm damage in Wilkes County
According to the Wall Street Journal, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has ordered state-owned mobile operators, including the two biggest carriers in the country, to phase out foreign processors.
Google's is adding more AI security features to its offerings as it seeks to better monetize its investments.
The change will roll out on May 22.
Are you exercising the wrong way? A trainer shares four simple ways to improve your exercise routine and prevent injury.
Google is killing the VPN service that comes with One subscriptions, because nobody's using it.
The FDIC and NCUA provide deposit insurance up to $250,000 at each financial institution. If your deposits exceed that limit, here’s how to ensure your money is protected.
The driver of a Mustang Mach-E who crashed into a stationary car in Texas in February was using Ford's hands-free driver-assistance system, BlueCruise, according to data obtained by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). It's the first known fatality resulting from a crash involving the use of BlueCruise, which Ford first announced in 2021. The NTSB's announcement that BlueCruise was active during the Texas crash comes just one day after the safety board announced it's probing a second fatal crash near Philadelphia where Ford's driver-assistance system may have been active.
The story of warehouse robotics is a story of attempting to keep up with Amazon. It’s been more than a decade since the online giant revolutionized its delivery services through its Kiva Systems acquisition. As Walmart works to remain competitive, it’s taking a more piecemeal approach to automation, through partnerships with a range of different robotics firms.
Fallout games are having a moment in the wake of its new TV series adaptation. Amazon has added two of the series’ best games to Luna, its cloud streaming service, and a current-gen console update is arriving for Fallout 4.
Apple's Services business is set to grow by double digits next quarter, providing a bright spot in an otherwise rough 2024.
National Pet Day provides a very unneeded excuse to spoil our pets, but we'll take it anyways. Here are the best products for road-tripping with your pet!
In Uber's new safety preferences page, users can choose to activate its safety tools for every ride or just for rides after 9PM.
DuckDuckGo has announced a Privacy Pro service that includes a VPN, personal information removal and identity theft restoration service. The offering is US-only for now and costs $10 per month.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
'I love them so much that I wear them in the house after taking off my shoes,' says one fan.
Caitlin Clark is already changing the WNBA and she hasn't even been drafted yet.
EA is raising the price for its EA Play subscription service. The monthly cost is going up to $6 and the yearly price is shooting up to $40.
Amazon has decided to cut off paid perks for Alexa developers. The company confirmed to Engadget on Wednesday that it will end the Alexa Developer Rewards Program at the end of June.
Energy.gov recently published government data on the average miles driven by fuel type, and the number-two spot might surprise you.
While fans of the franchise will get extra value, the Fallout TV show on Prime Video is a great watch in its own right.