National Weather Service to survey Muskingum and Knox counties for tornado damage.

After strong storms spawned possible tornadoes in Knox and Muskingum counties late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, National Weather Service crews are out surveying the damage today, looking for confirmation.

The NWS Pittsburgh office, which covers a portion of Eastern Ohio, including Muskingum County, is conducting a storm survey near the Village of Frazeysburg, about an hour east of Columbus.

A spokesperson for the NWS office in Cleveland said in an email that they are in contact with the Knox County Emergency Management Agency about storm survey plans there.

Possible tornado strikes Frazeysburg in Muskingum County

The storm that spawned possible tornadoes in Frazeysburg struck at about 1 a.m., the Columbus Dispatch is reporting. On Facebook, Frazeysburg police said the storms struck after the expiration of a NWS tornado warning and caused some injuries, but none were considered serious.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Frazeysburg Elementary, 120 E. 3rd St.

Where is Muskingum County, Ohio?

Muskingum County is about 55 miles due east of Columbus.

More possible tornadoes spotted over Knox County near Mount Vernon, Centerburg

In Knox County, the NWS reported tornado sightings over the villages of Gambier and Centerburg, as well as the City of Mount Vernon, the Dispatch reported. Some trees were downed.

Where is Knox County, Ohio?

Knox County is roughly 65 miles northeast of Columbus.

How are tornadoes confirmed?

After suspected tornadoes are spotted, crews from the National Weather Service survey possible tornado damage in person.

The pattern of damage, not how much damage was caused, determines whether it was a tornado, according to the weather service. For tornadoes, with their violently rotating columns of air, damage often has a chaotic appearance, with larger uprooted trees often crossing each other. Weather service surveyors often look at larger uproots of trees to get a true idea of where the wind was blowing from.

