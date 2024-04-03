National Weather Service says latest eclipse forecast is cloudy, but that could change

They say you shouldn't look directly at the sun during the eclipse.

And if you are hoping for a sunny forecast for the day of the eclipse − you might want to avoid looking at the Monday forecast for northern Ohio.

The National Weather Prediction Center said on Wednesday that much of the path of the total eclipse across the country is looking rainy and cloudy right now with the exception of central Indiana and extreme New England.

The latest cloud forecast for Monday - the day of the total eclipse - calls for the potential of clouds in northern Ohio.

The forecast for northern Ohio right now calls for a 50% chance of clouds and even some showers.

But meteorologist Cody Snell said all hope is not lost just yet as this forecast is still a few days out and it could change before the big event.

And he cautions weather is rather local so it is had to pinpoint right now exactly where it will rain or where there might be breaks in the clouds as the eclipse moves over the country.

"All hope is not lost," he said.

Although the overall cloud map may call right now for a likelihood of clouds in a certain area, Snell said, all clouds are not created equal.

High clouds in the atmosphere may not entirely obscure the celestial event.

"This forecast is very likely to change in the days ahead," he said.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland is also tracking the forecast for Akron and northern Ohio.

The latest forecast for Greater Akron calls for a 30% chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies and a high in the lower 60s.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Eclipse day forecast in Akron is looking cloudy at the moment