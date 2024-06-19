National Weather Service predicts heat wave to peak on Sunday

Jun. 19—A significant high-pressure ridge is causing temperatures through the Southeast to rise through the rest of this week, and in the Decatur area they will likely peak with highs near 99 degrees Sunday, according to Rebecca Darish, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

Currently, the pressure system is centered over the Northeast. Burlington, Vermont, at the system's center, is experiencing temperatures 15 to 16 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The predicted feels-like temperature in the Decatur area, a combination of temperature and dew point, will hit 103 degrees over the weekend.

— trenedy.aprsk@decaturdaily.com