National Weather Service issues tornado watch for Summit, Portage, other counties Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Summit County Thursday night.

The watch is in effect from 8 p.m. to midnight. It also includes Portage, Medina, Stark, Wayne and Holmes counties.

A tornado warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m. for southeastern Medina and northeastern Wayne counties.

Ashland and Lorain counties are also under a tornado watch.

The storms were brought about by a warm front in the state, the NWS said.

After highs in the 70s, temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s on Friday and Saturday.

Things will chill off by Monday with snow showers possible.

