National Weather Service issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Salt Lake, Utah Counties

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a portion of southern Salt Lake County and northern Utah County as storms roll in through the Beehive State.

The thunderstorm warning was issued just before 1 p.m. and is expected to be in effect until 1:15 p.m. for the areas including South Jordan, Herriman, Lehi, and Riverton.

During the storm, photos were submitted to abc4.com. Send in your photos to our 4Warn Weather Team online.

Photo submitted via abc4.com

Photo submitted via abc4.com depicting hail in Magna

Photo from @john_strate on X

Photo showing hail in Camp Willaims from @hikingandweather on X

Utahns in the area can expect 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts, torrential rainfall, and a possibility for quarter-sized hail. The hail is expected to cause damage to vehicles while the wind is expected to be strong enough to damage roofs, sidings, and trees.

The National Weather Service said the rainfall from the storm could lead to flash flooding and advised drivers to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

“For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the National Weather Service alert reads.

The storm itself is moving northeast at 15 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. It is expected to hit I-15 between mile markers 279 and 288.

The warning comes after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire eastern and southeast portion of the Beehive State. The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.