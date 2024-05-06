National Weather Service issues high risk of tornadoes

May 6—The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a high risk of tornadoes across central and north-central Oklahoma this evening.

Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City were among the population centers included in the Storm Prediction Center's high risk area. According to the Norman Weather Forecasting Office, storms in Cleveland County could begin as soon as 3 p.m., but will most likely form between 5 p.m. and midnight, and end by 2 a.m.

The forecasting office issued two key takeaways for residents. One, this will not be a day where storms form border-to-border in Oklahoma; some areas may not get any storms at all, but the storms that do form are likely to be severe.

Two, the potential for tornadoes will increase after dark.

In a Facebook post, the Norman Weather Forecasting Office told residents across the state, "do not let your guard down" throughout the day.

"Wind shear — which is already plenty for tornadoes this afternoon — will only become more favorable after dark," the post said. "We have not experienced a day like this in quite some time."

For night tornadoes, the National Weather Service has a few additional safety guidelines for when you go to bed.

* Make sure your phone is charged, on, and has Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled — these alerts should be on by default, but you may check in the "Notifications" section of your phone's settings on both Apple and Android devices to be sure.

* Keep a pair of sturdy, close-toed shoes next to your bed.

* Keep a flashlight next to your bed.

* Keep a weather radio near your bed tuned in to 162.400, callsign WXK85, the weather station covering Cleveland County. If you do not have a weather radio, they are available from retailers such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Ace Hardware, Lowe's and Home Depot.

In case of a tornado warning, move to the interior of your house to a room without windows. The safest refuge is always in a storm shelter or basement.

Night tornadoes can be more dangerous because they are harder to see; trust your local meteorologists and seek shelter if a warning is issued for your area.

The day's supercells — thunderstorms with rotating updrafts — are anticipated to form quickly and persevere throughout the evening. They are not expected to to reform into squall lines or clusters, which are less likely to produce tornadoes.

The storms are forecast to move east-northeast at up to 45 miles per hour.

The forecasting office advised residents to re-evaluate evening plans and check the weather before getting in cars, as to prevent being caught in severe weather on the road.