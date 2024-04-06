National Weather Service issues flood warning. Minor flooding of the Ohio River expected

A flood warning has been issued Saturday for seven nearby counties by the National Weather Service.

Pedestrians walk on the Ohio River Trail Smale Riverfront Park in Downtown Cincinnati during a past flood. The Ohio River was at 50 feet at the time of the photograph. According to the National Weather Service, at flood stages near 50 feet water begins to cover parts of Kellogg Avenue from east of Delta Avenue upstream near Coney Island.

The counties impacted by the flood warning include Hamilton County and Clermont County in Ohio, Dearborn County in Indiana and Boone County, Campbell County and Kenton County in Kentucky.

The weather service's Wilmington office forecasts minor flooding from the Ohio River. The warning is in effect from Sunday morning to 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to weather service data, the river rose to 50.6 feet Saturday morning. The river is expected to continue rising and reach above flood stage, which is 52.0 feet, Sunday morning. The forecast predicts the river will crest at 52.3 feet early Monday morning and fall below flood stage Monday evening.

At flood stage, increasing sections of Kellogg Avenue from east of Delta Avenue upstream to near Coney Island to near Eight Mile Road will be flooded, as well as parts of Humbert Avenue in Cincinnati's East End, forecasters say.

Most of the Public Landing will also be flooded, along with Riverside Park off River Road.

Cincinnati Parks released a notice Thursday to ask parkgoers to use caution and stay away from floodwaters at Smale Riverfront Park, Sawyer Point & Yeatman's Cove and Magrish Preserve. California Woods Nature Preserve will remain closed through the weekend due to rising river levels.

The NWS also issued a flood warning for the Ohio River at Maysville, Kentucky, because of forecasted minor flooding. The warning is in effect from late Saturday night to early Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: National Weather Service issues flood warning for the Ohio River