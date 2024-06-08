National Weather Service issues dust storm warning for El Paso, NM highways

A dust storm warning is currently in effect for several major highways near El Paso, affecting Texas and New Mexico.

Motorists traveling on Interstate 10, US-54, and US-62 should exercise extreme caution due to reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m.

El Paso also saw its first true heat wave this week, with temperatures as high as 107 degrees.

The scorching temperatures prompted a heat advisory for portions of El Paso, Hudspeth, and Dona Ana counties from 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, until 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 6.

Temperatures will continue to linger around the 100-degree mark on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

