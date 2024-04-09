National Weather Service encourages people to be cautious during fire season

Apr. 9—GRAND FORKS — Five days after the first red flag warning of the year, conditions are still prime for fire in the Red River Valley — even after light rain on Sunday, according to Grand Forks' National Weather Service.

While the entire region is dry, the worst conditions lie north of Grand Forks and into northwest Minnesota, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Ritterling.

"Those areas are what we call D2, kind of a severe drought, so they are a little bit more worrisome," she said. "So we keep a little bit of a closer eye on those conditions."

The NWS anticipates a little above-normal precipitation in the next eight to 14 days, though Ritterling said it's hard to say if this will alleviate the drought conditions through the valley. There are also warm, dry and windy days ahead, during which poeple should take care not to start fires.

Fire season comes at the beginning of the year in the time between the snow melting and vegetation "greening up," she said. Toward the end of the year, it can take place in the fall after a freeze kills vegetation and before there is consistent snow cover. The length of the spring fire season depends on this as well.

The number of red flag warnings in the region have risen and fallen due to conditions. There were 12 in 2021, two in 2022 and four in 2023.

"It can be long or short, depending on how fast stuff melts, how wet or dry things are," Ritterling said. "It depends on how the spring goes and how the winter has been going."

One of the key ways to avoid causing a large, hard-to-control fire, she said, is to not start a fire at all. A

press release

by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said 90% of wildfires in Minnesota are caused by people. That press release issued an extended burn ban to multiple Minnesota counties, restricting residents from burning brush, vegetation or yard waste. The

North Dakota Response

website has a map showing daily burn restrictions, fire danger ratings and red flag warnings in each county.

Ritterling also suggests putting out cigarettes properly and taking note of trailer chains. When someone is hauling a trailer, the chains can drag against the road and cause sparks, which can then cause fires. She recalled one year when this caused multiple fires across Interstate 29.

"Sparks that were set off by the chains set off several grass fires," she said. "So make sure your chains aren't dragging on the ground."

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday, there is a 50% chance of rain in Grand Forks, mostly after 2 p.m, with high temperatures around 65. Thursday, there is a 30% chance of rain, with highs around 54. Winds on Thursday will gust to 34 mph.

Friday and Saturday, the NWS predicts, will be sunny with highs near 60 and 70, respectively.