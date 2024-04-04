National Weather Service confirms two EF1 tornadoes touched down near Garfield

GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on April 3 that two EF1 tornadoes touched down near Garfield during the severe weather that rolled through Northwest Arkansas early on April 2.

According to the National Weather Service, a supercell storm produced five tornadoes across portions of Osage and Nowata counties in Oklahoma and Washington County.

The NWS says two tornadoes developed on the leading edge of a bowing line segment near Garfield.

The first tornado had a peak wind speed of 90-100 mph and the path’s length was 2.8 miles. The tornado path was 550 yards wide.

It formed at 12:33 a.m. and dissipated at 13:37 a.m.

NWS says the tornado developed over the northeastern side of Pea Ridge National Military Park northwest of Elkhorn Tavern. It moved east-northeast uprooting numerous trees on N Old Wire Road and Limekiln Road.

The second tornado had a peak wind speed of 90-100 mph. The path’s length was 2.4 miles and was 300 yards wide.

The tornado formed at 12:35 a.m. and dissipated at 12:38 a.m.

NWS says the tornado developed north of Highway 62 over the far southeastern portion of Pea Ridge National Military Park. It moved east damaging the roof of two homes, destroying an outbuilding, and uprooting trees on Alvin Seamster Road. Tree damage was noted as far east as Pinebrooke Road. The tornado dissipated before reaching Highway 62.

