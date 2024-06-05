National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Virginia, Maryland

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Weather Service (NWS) said tornadoes were confirmed in Leesburg, Va., and Poolesville, Md. on Wednesday evening.

NWS later confirmed that another tornado had been confirmed in Poolesville in a post around 7:35 p.m. It said that anyone near Gaithersburg, Olney and Brookeville should take cover.

Anyone who is in the direct path of the tornado should expect damage and flying debris. Tree damage will be likely and mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed.

A tornado touched down in Poolesville. (Photo courtesy of Victor Thaxton)

(Image courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

Tornado clouds were seen in Poolesville. (Photo courtesy of Victor Thaxton)

(Photo courtesy of Victor Thaxton)

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Leesburg, Va. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Viewer photo)

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Poolesville, Md. on June 5, 2024. (Image from Poolesville, courtesy of Marsha Acker)

(Image courtesy of Marsha Acker)

(Image courtesy of Marsha Acker)

(Image courtesy of Marsha Acker)

People should take cover and move to a basement or the lowest room or floor in a sturdy building. Avoid being near windows.

Anyone outside should move to the closest substantial shelter to protect from flying debris.

Other locations that were impacted include Poolesville and Beallsville in Maryland, NWS said.

One user on the X platform captured photos and videos of the damage in Dawsonville, Md.

“It clearly looks like straight line wins or a tornado coming through because all of the trees had fallen in the same direction and it was about a 400 yard path,” they wrote in a post.

(X/@billberman88)

(X/@billberman88)

(X/@billberman88)

(X/@billberman88)

