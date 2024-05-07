National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes in St. Louis region

SULLIVAN, Mo. – The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes from Tuesday morning’s St. Louis-area storms.

NWS crews surveyed several areas in Missouri and Illinois for damages, completing tornado surveys right around noon.

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornadoes in or near the following locations…

Sullivan, Missouri (Franklin County)

Bourbon, Missouri (Crawford County)

Defiance, Missouri (St. Charles County)

The tornado in Sullivan, Missouri reached EF1 status. The other two were considered EF0 tornadoes.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service has offered brief assessments on all three tornadoes that rolled through the St. Louis region…

Sullivan

A twister formed around 3:45 a.m. right around Sullivan High School. It lasted roughly one minute. NWS reports that the tornado delivered gusts up to 100 miles per hour with a length of roughly 0.3 miles and a path around 100 yards. No injuries were reported, there are various damages to a local bar and the high school, in addition to several trees.

Bourbon

A twister formed around 3:44 a.m. near Miller Lane and Highway N. It lasted roughly one minute. NWS reports that the tornado delivered gusts up to 80 miles per hour with a length of roughly 0.7 miles and a path around 75 yards. No injuries were reported, but there are some damages to trees in the area.

Defiance

A twister formed around 4:21 a.m. near Highway DD. It lasted roughly one minute. NWS reports that the tornado delivered gusts up to 76 miles per hour with a length of roughly 2.3 miles and a path around 50 yards. No injuries were reported, but there could be some small, scattered damage to trees and properties.

Storms were tornado-warned for much of the St. Louis metro between the 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. hours Tuesday, also bringing threats of high winds, rain and lightning.

FOX 2 is also following the possibility of severe storms Wednesday afternoon with potential tornado risks. Make sure to stay up-to-date on everchanging conditions with the FOX 2 News and Weather apps.

