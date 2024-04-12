National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Morganza

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BPROUD) — The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado came through the southern portions of Morganza.

The government agency issued the following statement in a Public Information Statement:

“NWS Survey team determined an EF-1 tornado, estimated with peak winds of around 100 mph caused damage across southern portions of Morganza. This tornado began across rural areas south of Morganza Highway 1, moving northeast causing damage to homes and trees at the intersection of Deaton Lane and Morganza Highway 1. Tree damage was mostly branches and snapped tree trunks. Damage to homes included mainly caused by falling trees, one on a car port and another tree fallen on a car.” National Weather Service New Orleans

Entergy Louisiana, DEMCO crews still working to restore power after storms

The National Weather Service stated that the “tornado continued northeast across Labarre crossing Levee Road and Pointe Coupee Road, with noticeable hardwood tree damage as the tornado crossed the Mississippi River into the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge.”

Storms rolled through Baton Rouge and the surrounding area on Wednesday, April 10, including Pointe Coupee Parish where severe weather left downed power lines and fallen trees across the parish.

The National Weather Service also reported tornadoes in St. Francisville, Lake Charles and Slidell.

