National Weather Service confirms 'brief and weak tornado' Tuesday in Licking County

The National Weather Service in Wilmington — with help from the NWS Pittsburgh office and the Licking County Emergency Management Agency — announced Thursday that "a brief and weak tornado" was confirmed Tuesday evening in southeast Licking County.

The EF0 tornado, 150 yards wide, started at 8:08 p.m. in the village of Gratiot and lasted seven minutes, traveling 5.3 miles, the weather service reported Thursday.

"A tornado developed initially in Franklin Township near Sand Hollow Road SE, and moved northeast causing mainly tree and minor structural damage along its path," according to the NWS.

Winds estimated at 70-75 mph damaged trees, barns and outbuildings along Poplar Forks Road SE and Fairview Road, as well as trees along Sand Hollow Road SE, and Brownsville Road SE, the NWS reported.

A tornado warning was issued Tuesday night by NWS Wilmington for Licking and Fairfield counties due to severe storms moving through those areas. Sheriff's 911 dispatch centers in those counties were contacted twice Tuesday night about whether there was any tornado damage and neither reported any.

The Licking County Emergency Management Agency and NWS Pittsburgh office assisted the NWS Wilmington office in confirming the tornado. The NWS Wilmington office announced the tornado confirmation on Thursday, and issued a public thank you to the other two agencies.

