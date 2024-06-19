National Weather Service has concerns over potential burn scar flooding in Ruidoso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now in mid-June we’re seeing the first early-season surge of monsoon moisture across New Mexico. The National Weather Service is highlighting the growing concern with how that rain could easily lead to burn scar flooding. “We actually do have thunderstorms in the forecast,” said Bladen Breitreiter meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Wildfire Resources

With rainfall expected over Ruidoso where the South Fork Fire and Salt Fires have been burning. The National Weather Services says people should be cautious over the next couple of days. “If we see one set up right over the fire we could end up seeing local heavy rainfall amounts hit that changed ground,” said Breitreiter.

Meteorologists with the NWS are already on the ground in the Ruidoso area. The concern is that even freshly burned soil will repel any monsoon rains. “If anything sets up over that burn scar, it is not going to take very much rainfall at all, for what can create what could potentially be catastrophic flooding,” said Breitreiter.

Wednesday afternoon, Ruidoso Village leaders warned anyone who hasn’t evacuated to leave and seek higher ground due to flash flooding concerns. “Keep in mind it doesn’t take very much rainfall to cause burn scar flash flooding,” said Breitreiter.

So far the weather service warns the potential impact is unknown. “Since it’s a brand new burn scar, you know, they haven’t had anybody out to really kind of look and see what the burn severity can be, you know it can range pretty significantly,” said Breitreiter.

So far the South Fork Fire has one National Weather Service Meteorologist on site and they expect to send a second one to the emergency operations center soon.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.