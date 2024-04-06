National Weather Service calls frost advisory across the area during Sunday overnight hours

PETERSBURG − "Spring" and "frost" are words not usually associated with each other. "Spring" conjures images of fresh flowers, green grass and mild temperatures while "frost" reminds us of heavy jackets, fires in the fireplace and warming up the car.

But there are times when Spring and frost come together. And during the early morning hours of Sunday, they will.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a frost advisory for the Tri-City area from 2-9 a.m. Sunday. That's when temperatures will dip to just above freezing − 33 degrees in some spots − and create favorable conditions for light frost coverings outdoors.

Frost occurs when temperatures are cold enough to solidify water vapor. That usually results in light icy coatings on cars, grass and vegetation, and other items ourdoors.

"Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered," NWS said in an advisory. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

The advisory area stretches from central Virginia to northeast North Carolina.

Overnight temperatures Sunday will be around 36 degrees in Petersburg, Colonial Heights and Hopewell, with possibly lower temperatures in the more rural outlying areas. NWS said we could see a repeat of those low temperatures between midnight and dawn on Monday, but as the week goes on, those low temperatures are expected to moderate into the 50s to 60 degrees.

Monday, as we all know, is "Solar Eclipse Day." NWS still expects the area to have ideal weather conditions to experience what will be around an 80% moon coverage of the sun between 2-4:30 p.m. Our forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature close to 70 degrees.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, frosty conditions in April are not uncommon in Virginia. As a matter of fact, the almanac's website pinpointed April 7 − Sunday − as the last possible date for frost to cover the Tri-City area.

After Sunday, the almanac predicts the next frost we see to occur on Oct. 30 ... 206 days away. The period between the final Spring frost and the first Fall frost is considered "growing season" by the almanac.

Check out the National Weather Service forecast for the Tri-City area here.

