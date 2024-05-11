National Train Day event at Grand Junction Union Depot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — National Train Day is this Saturday, May 11 and the Friends of the Grand Junction Union Depot are hosting a fundraiser.

Funds raised will go towards the renovation of the Grand Junction Union Depot.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Friends of the Grand Junction Union Depot Bill Wade tells WesternSlopeNow he is excited the group is moving forward.

“We’re excited about this. We’re excited about the fact that the restoration is actually taking off and beginning to make some progress.”

For now, renovations are focused on repairing the station’s aging windows. While the windows are refurbished murals will take their place.

Emily Adamson, one of eight mural artists chosen for the project, tells WesternSlopeNow about her mural.

“I have columbines, pine trees, kind of a mountain scape. Just to kind of signify Colorado’s natural beauty.”

The Depot built in 1906 for around $60,000, was designed by world-renowned architect Henry Schlacks of Chicago. It’s one of only two railroad stations Schlacks designed. The station was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1992. The group’s ultimate goal is to bring the Grand Junction Union Depot back to life and re-home Amtrak’s ticketing terminal and waiting area back to the historic Union Depot. Amtrak moved into a newer building back in the 1970’s.

Saturday’s event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 119 Pitkin Ave in Grand Junction. Click here for more information on the Grand Junction Union Depot’s official website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.