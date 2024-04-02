National Trails Bridge lane closure announced in Victorville

Victorville city officials have issued a traffic alert regarding work scheduled this week on the National Trails Bridge.

Officials said the public should expect temporary lane closures from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday on the bridge for bridge maintenance.

Each day, the National Trails Bridge will be reduced to one lane while crews conduct concrete repairs and weed abatement. Traffic control will be in place and flaggers will be on the scene directing traffic to pass intermittently from the east and west.

Delays are expected. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and to avoid the area if possible.

Those who must travel in the area are advised to use extreme caution and to obey all posted traffic signs, devices, and personnel.

Bridge history

Built in 1930 as the Rockfield Bridge, the 575-foot National Trails Highway Bridge carries Old Route 66 over the Mojave River, according to AARoads.com.

The bridge is unique as “the steel trusses meet at odd angles” because of the way it was built over the river, according to the California Historic Route 66 Association.

The truss-style bridge was also known as the “Iron Bridge” and the “Oro Grande Bridge.”

For questions regarding roadwork, call the Victorville Engineering Department at 760-955-5158.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

