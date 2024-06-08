National SUV crash test raises safety concerns

Large SUVs are popular with families running carpools, but new crash test results raise concerns.

Channel 9 learned what the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found and what SUV owners can do about it.

The IIHS released crash test results from three popular large SUV models.

The Jeep Wagoneer qualified as a 2024 top safety pick.

Read: Man deliberately crashes car through front door of Florida jail, deputies say

Researchers said other best-sellers, the Chevy Tahoe and the Ford Expedition, fell short in their crash tests.

The Chevy Tahoe had an additional elevated risk of abdominal injury for the rear occupant, especially a concern for a family car.

Officials said manufacturers can work on more advanced seatbelt designs to improve safety for people in rear seats.

Watch: How can you pick the best car insurance?

Another concern for the IIHS is that both large SUVs scored marginal or poor ratings for headlights.

But officials said that if you own an Expedition or a Tahoe, it does not mean you should buy a new car.

They run these tests to help the auto industry design safer cars in the future and help people shopping for a new car find the safest model they can afford.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.