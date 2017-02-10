    National Security Adviser Michael Flynn reportedly discussed Russian sanctions with Moscow’s ambassador

    Yahoo News Video

    The Washington Post first reported that White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn reportedly discussed Russian Sanctions with U.S. Moscow Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December. On Wednesday, Flynn denied that he discussed the sanctions, but on Thursday his spokesperson said that though Flynn “had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.”