National Salvation Army Week ongoing

May 15—ASHLAND — The Salvation Army of Northeast Kentucky is participating in National Salvation Army Week, which began on Monday and continues through Sunday.

"We are excited to kick off National Salvation Army Week and celebrate the organization's rich history, services and impact in our community," Major Jason Swain, of the Salvation Army of Northeast Kentucky, said. "We want to thank our volunteers, donors and stakeholders for their support throughout the year. Without them, we would not be able to serve those in need and make a difference in our community."

Over the past year, Swain said the group has served 839 individuals and families, including providing 8,387 nights of shelter and serving 21,617 meals. "We also provided 895 Christmas toys and gifts to children in need through our Angel Tree program," he said.

National Salvation Army Week has been observed annually since 1954, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared the first National Salvation Army Week.

"Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern," Eisenhower said. "In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all."

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 24 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services.

By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is serving at nearly 7,000 centers of operation around the country.

For more information, visit SalvationArmyAshland.org or call (606) 329-2874.