National Salvation Army Week coming up

May 8—The Salvation Army in Midland/Odessa is celebrating National Salvation Army Week, May 13-19.

Since 1956, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community, 365 days a year, aiding individuals and families who may find themselves in crisis, shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food and meals to the hungry, utility assistance, ID assistance, and much more.

In 1954, the week of Nov. 18-Dec. 4 (now recognized in May) was declared by the United States Congress and proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the first National Salvation Army Week, as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves.

To help celebrate National Salvation Army Week, The Salvation Army of Midland/Odessa will host the annual Restoration Celebration Dinner on May 16 complete with a special treat for all Dallas Cowboys fans! The event will feature a Q&A with former Dallas Cowboys Coach and Football Night in America analyst, Jason Garrett. The dinner will begin at 7 p.m., preceded by a VIP reception, at the Midland Country Club, 6101 N. Highway 349 Midland.

The fundraiser is a celebration of lives restored and will include testimonies from shelter clients, great food, live and silent auctions, all hosted by News West 9 anchor, Alex Cammarata, the emcee for the evening. Sponsorships, underwriting opportunities and individual tickets are still available at www.salvationarmymidland.org.

With more than 7,000 centers of operation in the United States and services that reach every ZIP code in Texas, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to love beyond and meet needs in Jesus's name, without discrimination — wherever it exists.

For more information or to make a donation, please call The Salvation Army of Midland/Odessa at 432-683-3614 or visit them at 600 E. Wall St. Midland or online at www.salvationarmymidland.org.