National Republicans signal importance of Iowa congressional race with new 'battle station'

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn said Saturday he is preparing for a competitive re-election fight in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District where he won by just a fraction of a percentage point in 2022.

Nunn spoke at a campaign event in West Des Moines where the National Republican Congressional Committee opened a “battle station” to support Nunn and other Republicans running in 2024. The office will serve as a hub for campaigns and grassroots volunteers.

The move signals the importance of the 3rd District race as national Republicans seek to hold onto their slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrats have targeted the seat as one of their top pickup opportunities.

“Congressman Zach Nunn has been working tirelessly to deliver results for Iowans, like lowering inflation and keeping communities secure,” Mike Marinella, a spokesperson for the NRCC, said in a statement. “This new Battle Station will be critical in mobilizing voters to re-elect Zach Nunn in this must-win district for the Republican majority.”

Nunn defeated incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne by about 2,000 votes to claim the seat in 2022. The race again is expected to be Iowa’s closest contest and one of the most competitive House races in the country.

Independent analysts at the Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball rate the race as “leaning” in favor of Republicans.

“This is going to be a fight for us. We all recognize this,” Nunn said Saturday to a small group of supporters.

Democrats have also set their sights on the district.

Lanon Baccam, a veteran and former U.S. Department of Agriculture official, and Melissa Vine, a nonprofit leader, are competing in the Democratic primary for the chance to run against Nunn in November.

Baccam has garnered the endorsements of major Democratic players in Iowa as well as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ahead of the June 4 Democratic primary election.

"Iowans are ready for real leadership. And as a combat veteran, public servant, and rural Iowa native, Lanon Baccam will deliver results for families," DCCC spokesperson Mallory Payne. "After outraising Nunn every quarter and earning endorsements from former Governor Tom Vilsack and Auditor Rob Sand, Lanon’s campaign has the grassroots support and momentum to flip this seat.”

Nunn has a cash advantage, tallying about $1.84 million in cash on hand according to the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

More: Christina Bohannan, Lanon Baccam have big fundraising quarters in Iowa congressional races

Although Baccam has been able to keep pace with Nunn in terms of fundraising — he raised nearly twice as much as Nunn during the most recent quarter — he has less in the bank: about $1.15 million.

Vine currently falls well behind both candidates with about $68,000 in the bank.

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Des Moines Register. She is also covering the 2024 presidential race for USA TODAY as a senior national campaign correspondent. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: National GOP says Zach Nunn's re-election in Iowa is 'must-win' in 2024