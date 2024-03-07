National Railroad Museum launches $3M campaign, will start work on $15M expansion soon

ASHWAUBENON — The National Railroad Museum wants to start construction this year on a $15 million expansion with a hope staff can welcome 2025 NFL draft visitors to the museum's new event and gallery space overlooking the Fox River.

The first phase, called the Fox River Expansion, will kick off about four years later than originally hoped and eight years after museum staff first laid out long-term vision. Yet museum staff and supporters are excited to see the effort pick up steam — possibly in time for the draft, if construction starts in spring, said Jacqueline Frank, the museum's CEO.

The National Railroad Museum's $15 million expansion, seen here in a rendering, would add outdoor event space, indoor event space, room for four train cars, a classroom and a mezzanine level.

With a starting date in sight, the museum took over Lambeau Field on Wednesday to kick off the public campaign to raise the final $3 million it needs to fund the project. Speakers included Green Bay Packers CEO and honorary chair of the fundraising campaign Mark Murphy and Wisconsin Secretary of Administration Kathy Blumenfeld.

Murphy retains fond memories of train travel during his years on the east coast and said the museum was one of the first places his family found after moving to Green Bay 16 years ago. He said the fundraiser and expansion ensures the museum will "continue to serve as an asset for residents and visitors."

The kickoff event also helped to re-focus energy on the museum's mission and future, now that a holiday-season political firestorm has passed.

"We're all motivated. We're excited to be getting to this point," Frank said.

The museum wants to add on to the east side of its existing exhibit hall, the Lenfesty Center, and extend it out towards the Fox River. What's now a red, windowless wall that currently faces the river would instead end in a wall of glass with stairs that walk out toward the Fox River.

"It opens the museum up to the Fox River and adds to the museum experience," said David Ward, chair of the museum's board. "No one has a setting like we do. It's part of the memory, the experience of visiting the National Railroad Museum."

The new space would give the museum room to house four train cars, including its Pullman car and the Joseph Lister hospital car, indoors. The display area would also serve as general gallery space and an event space with room to accommodate 200 people.

The new space also includes a mezzanine floor to exhibit more of the museum's 150,000 artifacts, a classroom to further the museum's educational efforts with local students, and an outdoor gathering space.

It's the sort of transformation Chad and Julie Gutche, of Oshkosh, think Chad's great uncle and aunt, Roger and Beverly Rose, would appreciate. The Gutches attended Wednesday's kickoff because the Roses donated to the museum.

"I wish they could have been here," Chad Gutche said. "He (Roger) would have loved this."

A view of the National Railroad Museum's expansion from the new mezzanine level.

Funding for Railroad Museum comes from private donors and Gov. Evers

The National Railroad Museum, to date, has secured $12.8 million of the project's estimated $15 million cost, enough to start construction while the $3 million public campaign raises the rest, Frank said.

The museum expansion got a major boost in 2023 when Gov. Tony Evers allocated $7 million of the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project. The state support helped the museum secure additional gifts from donors, who have committed $5.8 million toward the expansion, Ward said.

"That was huge. That helped propel private giving," Ward said.

The public campaign's $3 million goal would cover the last bit of project costs to be funded and give the museum additional money in case material or equipment costs come in higher than expected.

Ward also sees the public campaign as a starting point to connect with new donors as the museum looks to future phases of its expansion plan.

A rendering of the National Railroad Museum expansion set up for events.

Expansion will keep ticket prices low, help increase engagement

The National Railroad Museum would need to charge each of its roughly 100,000 visitors $20 each to cover its annual, $2.1 million operating budget.

The museum only charges children, college students, adults and seniors between $9 and $13, though, because donations, fundraisers and private event revenue enables the museum to charge visitors less. Frank said the expansion will enable the museum to host more private events — weddings, anniversaries, corporate gatherings — and, in the process, help sustain operations in the longer term.

"It allows the general public to come in at a much better price," Frank said.

The National Railroad Museum's $15 million expansion, highlighted in this rendering, is the first part of a multiphase plan to enclose all the museum's exhibits and expand its gallery, event and education spaces.

This is phase one of the Ashwaubenon museum's long-term expansion plan

The new gallery and event space really is phase one of an long-term, large-scale expansion plan museum staff first laid out in 2016.

Frank said the museum wants to enclose its entire collection of historic rail cars and engines, add more parking for events, add a walking path along a display trail, and make more facility improvements.

Rather than aim to raise the estimated $50 million to execute the whole plan, the museum broke the project up into phases. This first phase was supposed to kick off in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed that plan until now.

The first phase coincides with a nearby Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shoreline habitat restoration along the Fox River. It could also set the stage to connect the museum to the Ashwaubomay River Trail to the south of the museum property.

A rendering of the National Railroad Museum's new expansion which includes indoor space for 4 train cars, event space for 200 people, a classroom and outdoor space.

Moving on, making changes after holiday fundraiser sparked political firestorm

The museum and its staff found themselves amid a political firestorm in November and December after religious and political conservatives focused their ire on the Satanic Temple of Wisconsin's contribution to the museum's annual Festival of Trees fundraiser.

Frank stands behind its decision to accept the Satanic Temple's entry, saying the public museum followed statutes, sought to avoid getting into a fight with angry critics on social media, and that it continues to treat all groups and people with equal dignity. The complaints and outrage directed at the museum and staff led Frank's team to rethink future Festival of Trees events. The museum plans to make future events invitation-only and more focused on businesses.

She said it was a "really challenging time" for the museum, but that the state, private donors and supporters have stood by the museum through the maelstrom. She said the staff, volunteers and supporters have focused on how the museum can make the most impact on the Green Bay area.

"We're helping schools. We're getting kids excited and hooked on history, STEM and art," Frank said. We want to focus on that, on helping more families."

